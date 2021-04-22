Arsenal mustn’t be distracted with a big week ahead

What a big week we have coming up! (I haven’t heard that in a while)

And yet, it rings true again. Another big week awaits us in our footballing journey, starting with a home tie against Everton tomorrow night.

Since the news broke about the ESL proposal, teams have had to get their head around this, and the fact they still have important games to take part in.

Chelsea managed a 0-0 draw with Brighton all while they were in the process of pulling out of the ESL. Manchester City 24 hours later just about managed a 2-1 win against Aston Villa who actually went 1-0 up within 22 seconds.

But as if Arsenal were not distracted and unpredictable enough in recent weeks without this hanging over the club, they now have to face an Everton side who are still in the hunt for that European spot, yet they sit ahead of us in eighth, three points clear with a game in hand.

So, for Arsenal, beating them will pull us level on points until they play their game in hand and would give us a better chance of finishing in a European spot come the end of the season.

Now once that game is done and dusted there is the small matter of a trip to El Madrigal to play Unai Emery’s Villareal side in the first leg of our semi-final tie.

Let’s hope by the time it gets to the first leg, we have managed to deal with everything, we get our key players back and we put ourselves in the best place possible, to get those away goals in a comfortable performance to set us up for the key second leg only a week later.

We know our boys can do it, but given how things have seemingly distracted them quite a lot this season where they are so inconsistent even they do not know how they will perform on the day, anything is possible and any result can happen.

Distraction is never good for Arsenal but let’s hope that they use this distraction to the best of their ability in a positive way where it helps drive them forward in a positive way, getting the wins until the end of the season, rather than in a negative way, where they are too distracted and bring out nothing but losses! Gooners?

Shenel Osman