Arsenal mustn’t change a winning team – Havertz must start

Like before the Manchester United game, Mikel Arteta must decide whether to keep or bench Kai Havertz in his starting lineup in Arsenal’s next game, which is against Everton.

The German’s performance this season hasn’t lived up to the expectations many had for him. This hasn’t been helped by Fabio Vieira’s excellent performances every time he’s come on as his substitute. Vieira has, in the last two games as a sub, contributed to three goals.

Many believe the Portuguese star should make his first league start of the season this weekend against Everton, whom Arsenal have failed to beat in five visits to Goodison Park.

The ex-Arsenal star Kevin Campbell believes Havertz will start against the Toffees, claiming the German international’s physicality and size will force Arteta to start with him, and there’s no way Arteta is dropping a team that has won him games, leaving Vieira with a substitute’s role yet again.

“Listen, I think [Fabio] Vieira, you can say Vieira’s done great when he’s come on, and he’s helped change it when people are tired,” the former Arsenal man said on the Gooners’ Pod.

“But let’s be real here. For me, you don’t change the winning team, you keep it, you keep it going.

“Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe and [Leandro] Trossard, they’re going to get their opportunities in the cup competitions.

“We’ve got Champions League coming up; everybody’s going to get game time, and then after that, when you see who’s really performing, that’s when you make your decision.

“I think against Everton. I think Kai Havertz is going to be needed for his physicality and his size as well.

“I don’t think Vieira starts, but he’s going to get his chance.”

Is it wise for Arteta not to drop Havertz?

