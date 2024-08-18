Arsenal mustn’t get complacent – Man City are not our only rivals for the title

OTHER CLUBS STRENGTHENING A LITTLE REMINDER FOR US NOT TO GET COMPLACENT.
There are reasons why the premier league is called the best league in the world, it’s not just home to some of the biggest clubs on the planet but also has this never ending nature of always progressing and changing, it never stays the same.
Teams will always have ambitions of competing for the biggest prize and will go to any lengths of maximizing the potential of that outcome, whether be it on the training pitch or by signing top quality players.
The latter has been a major theme of this transfer window, West Ham, Man United, Chelsea, Aston villa and Tottenham to name a few, are some of the clubs that have strengthened their squads over the course of the window, with Manchester United just confirming the arrival of former Bayern duo, De ligt and Mazraoui. They also got Joshua Zirkzee (who scored United’s winning goal yesterday) and Lenny Yoro to add to the squad.
Clubs signing quality players is nothing new, but should serve as a friendly reminder to us that the league will not get any easier, our place in the title race is not a given and should be earned. We have to be wary of the fact that it may not be a two horse race towards the end of the campaign and must adjust accordingly.
Complacency could be a very poor reason we’re not challenging or winning major honors, having been in the title race for two consecutive seasons complacency might begin to set in. However there must not be any room for that if we’re to go the distance this campaign.
Furthermore given how our rivals are making moves to strengthen their respective squads, it is an even more important reason for us not be complacenct.
Darren N
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Well said. Other clubs improve, and us being the 2nd best squad last year does not guarantee we finish 2nd this year.
Whether we improve enough or not will not be known until the end of the season.
I agree it’s not only about us and Man City. I expect AV, Liverpool and Spurs to have a say.
I think it will be tighter this season and I expect that the top teams will exchange more points, consequently less points will win the title. If our key players can go through the season injury free we will definitely be there, or very close.
The Citizens is the only serious threat, the others are not quite their as yet, have seen signs Man United could be mustering up for a late kick, but it could be all over by then.
Buying players is one thing getting that cohesiveness is another, it is rumored Chelsea has some 43 first team players, but it has proven too many rats never dug a good hole.
Good comment. Signing players does not necessarily make for better results for a club. Improved play and management does.