Arsenal mustn’t get complacent – Man City are not our only rivals for the title

OTHER CLUBS STRENGTHENING A LITTLE REMINDER FOR US NOT TO GET COMPLACENT.

There are reasons why the premier league is called the best league in the world, it’s not just home to some of the biggest clubs on the planet but also has this never ending nature of always progressing and changing, it never stays the same.

Teams will always have ambitions of competing for the biggest prize and will go to any lengths of maximizing the potential of that outcome, whether be it on the training pitch or by signing top quality players.

The latter has been a major theme of this transfer window, West Ham, Man United, Chelsea, Aston villa and Tottenham to name a few, are some of the clubs that have strengthened their squads over the course of the window, with Manchester United just confirming the arrival of former Bayern duo, De ligt and Mazraoui. They also got Joshua Zirkzee (who scored United’s winning goal yesterday) and Lenny Yoro to add to the squad.

Clubs signing quality players is nothing new, but should serve as a friendly reminder to us that the league will not get any easier, our place in the title race is not a given and should be earned. We have to be wary of the fact that it may not be a two horse race towards the end of the campaign and must adjust accordingly.

Complacency could be a very poor reason we’re not challenging or winning major honors, having been in the title race for two consecutive seasons complacency might begin to set in. However there must not be any room for that if we’re to go the distance this campaign.

Furthermore given how our rivals are making moves to strengthen their respective squads, it is an even more important reason for us not be complacenct.

