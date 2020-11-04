Arsenal name a trio of teenagers in their squad for Molde game

Arsenal has named three 17-year-olds in their Europa League squad for the match against Molde on Thursday, Sun Sports reports.

Zane Monlouis, Omari Giraud-Hutchinson and Charlie Patino have all been named by Mikel Arteta as the Spanish manager looks to continue blooding players from the club’s academy.

The Gunners are famous for giving chances to young players and they have also continued that tradition under Arteta.

The Spaniard has made the likes of Bukayo Saka a key member of his current team and these youngsters will be looking to emulate the new England international.

Monlouis is a defender who can play as a centre-back and as a left-back, the report claims that although he is still a schoolboy, he has played for the club’s under-18.

Patino is a central midfielder who joined the club’s first-team training in September.

The report states that he has caught the attention of Arteta and has earned a place in the team.

Giraud-Hutchinson is a left-sided player like Saka and he reportedly has an eye on making the team as Saka has done.

The Gunners have started their European campaign with two wins in two group games and they might have the chance to give some minutes to these youngsters against Molde on Thursday.