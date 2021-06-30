Arsenal name exciting Swedish coach to replace Montemurro

“There’s only one ball and it’s our ball”

So Joe Montemurro’s successor has finally been named and his philosophy is simple- “there’s only one ball and it’s our ball. We want to have it.”

Jonas Eidevall has been named as the new head coach of the Arsenal women’s team after previous head coach Joe Montemurro swapped London for Turin to manage the Juventus women.

Swedish born Eidevall is 38 years old and joins us from Swedish side Rosengard. He helped the Malmo based club reach the quarterfinals of last season’s women’s Champions League and will be looking to go one further with Arsenal.

Speaking to arsenal.com our chief executive Vinai Venkatesham, said on the appointment: “Jonas was the standout candidate of everybody that we considered for this role and we think he’s going to be a great fit to be the head coach of Arsenal Women. It was important that we found the right person to represent our club, both on the pitch and off the pitch. As for his coaching style, he will bring the style of football that Arsenal fans want to see. He’s someone who likes to play on the front foot, high-tempo, attractive, attacking football. The thing that really came out in all of our interactions with Jonas is how much he wanted to join Arsenal and his desire to be part of this club, his desire to be part of our future and to help us deliver our ambitions going forward. So we’re delighted that he’s joining us.”

Jonas mirrored that and said; “I feel honoured to be taking this role. Arsenal have a rich history, more successful than any other women’s team in England. I want to add to these honours. It’s super important that we win, and we will be very ambitious about that, but it’s even more important that we live the values and defend the club badge on a day-to-day basis. I cannot wait to do that at Arsenal.”

It will be exciting to see Eidevall and his philosophy at Arsenal but one thing is for sure, if he can implement that philosophy from the off then we will be in for a treat and will hopefully see the Arsenal women back up where they belong!

Shenel Osman