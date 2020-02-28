Arsenal name four players as their player of the month contenders for February

Four players up for the February Arsenal player of the month.

After a fine month that saw them maintain their unbeaten domestic start to the new year, Arsenal has named four players as their contenders for player of the month.

If more player had been named, it would still be justifiable as a good number of the team’s stars have contributed to their recent fine run of form.

First on the list is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The club captain has remained influential as well as inspirational as ever.

He scored a brace against Everton in his last league game after scoring against Newcastle as well. He has also made telling contributions to the team’s defence this month and he may just deserve your vote.

The second player on the list is David Luiz. The Brazilian is finally putting together a string of consistent performances at the heart of the Arsenal defence.

He claimed an assist against Everton and also helped the team keep a number of clean sheets during the month.

Shkodran Mustafi seems to have completely turned around his Arsenal career under Mikel Arteta and is the third nominee here.

He helped the team keep a clean sheet against Burnley, Newcastle, and Olympiacos and remains an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s setup.

Finally, Bukayo Saka is also up for your votes. The 18-year-old has racked up 10 assists this season despite playing most of the season out of position as a left-back.

He provided three assists this month and has shown his quality. Does he deserve your vote?

Just head to the Arsenal website and vote for who you think has impressed the most on this list.

One thing to note, these nominations were put forward prior to the defeat to Olympiacos last night.