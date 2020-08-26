Arsenal name their price for coveted 25 year-old defender

Arsenal have placed a £12 Million asking price on the head of Calum Chambers, with Teamtalk revealing that both Leeds and Fulham having held talks over his signature.

The Gunners are working tirelessly to offload some of their fringe players, and while Chambers was playing regularly before his injury in December, we have since signed Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares, as well as having William Saliba return from loan, and our impending capture of Gabriel Magalhaes has seen him fall down the pecking order in North London.

The Elland Road club are ready to try their hand in an attempt to bring him to Yorkshire, but they may struggle to beat Fulham to his signature, with Chambers having enjoyed a successful loan spell there previously.

Leeds are also said to have held talks with Arsenal over the potential signing of Rob Holding also, who has also found himself slipping down the pecking order, but it remains to be seen whether the Peacocks would we interested in signing both, or just one of the pair.

The Yorkshire club are also believed to be keen on securing the signature of Brighton’s Ben White, after he impressed on loan with the club last season, but that deal doesn’t look overly easy to get over the line.

I personally would rather have seen Chambers stay at the club, but given his torrid injury record, you can’t blame Arsenal for allowing him to leave for pastures new.

Am I alone in preferring Chambers at RB to Cedric or Bellerin? Or think he still has plenty more potential to meet despite his injuries?

Patrick