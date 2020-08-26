Arsenal name their price for coveted 25 year-old defender

Arsenal have placed a £12 Million asking price on the head of Calum Chambers, with Teamtalk revealing that both Leeds and Fulham having held talks over his signature.
The Gunners are working tirelessly to offload some of their fringe players, and while Chambers was playing regularly before his injury in December, we have since signed Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares, as well as having William Saliba return from loan, and our impending capture of Gabriel Magalhaes has seen him fall down the pecking order in North London.
The Elland Road club are ready to try their hand in an attempt to bring him to Yorkshire, but they may struggle to beat Fulham to his signature, with Chambers having enjoyed a successful loan spell there previously.
Leeds are also said to have held talks with Arsenal over the potential signing of Rob Holding also, who has also found himself slipping down the pecking order, but it remains to be seen whether the Peacocks would we interested in signing both, or just one of the pair.
The Yorkshire club are also believed to be keen on securing the signature of Brighton’s Ben White, after he impressed on loan with the club last season, but that deal doesn’t look overly easy to get over the line.
I personally would rather have seen Chambers stay at the club, but given his torrid injury record, you can’t blame Arsenal for allowing him to leave for pastures new.
Am I alone in preferring Chambers at RB to Cedric or Bellerin? Or think he still has plenty more potential to meet despite his injuries?
Patrick
So we have the following CB’s at the club right now
(assuming Gabriel has signed etc etc )
1 Saliba
2 Gabriel
3 Mari
4 Luiz
5 Mustafi
6 CC
7 Holding
8 Pro Wrestler
Given how the fixtures are again going to pile up with us in the UEL, both domestic dups and the Premier league, I can only see 2-3 of these going and i see it being first served first gone.
If last nights game is anything to go by as well, we may start the season with a back 3 until one of either Partey, Diawara or Soumaré join, even then it may take some to time to re-jig the formation depending on how long we have to wait through this window to get our business done and dusted.
Yes we need money to fund these buys or some swap deals could be done if the clubs agree. Personally my priority would be ( in order ) to be sold:
Sokratis
Holding
CC
Mustafi
Sok and Holding INHO have got to go first, Holding has never developed, he can’t play out from the back, he is, to me the most ”old school” defender we have, and there isnt a place in the Arsenal team for that kind of defender anymore.
There is no need to talk about the wrestler so i wont.
CC is versatille and can play in 3 positions, CB, RB and DM, but is injured alot and hasnt really been able to progress, its a shame because i like him as a player, he was in good form before his injury.
Mustafi was our standout defender by a country mile and unless a decent offer comes in should be kept at least till January, he only has a year left on his contract so let him play for a new one or a new club
I agree Holding, Chambers and Sokratis can leave and all 3 have interest from championship clubs for the 1st 2 and Germany for Papa. Kolasnic also a target for Shalke and Roma.
I’d keep Mustafi as he was getting better and experienced enough to help the younger lads along with Mari & Luiz. The future is Saliba & Gabriel at CB. At least until January as hes injured and has only a year left on his deal.
Glad we rejected the AMN bid from Wolves. Really hope we keep him, the rest above can pay for Gabriel’s fee plus we still have Torreira & Gunedouzi to be sold to bring in a CDM.
Stan the miserable ul git can at least buy us an attacking player. Look at what Chelsea are doing for gods sake we are asking for One big signing.
Chelsea have 2 seasons worth of transfers in 1 window due to the ban and they had UCL last and this upcoming season.
You really can’t compare our transfer dealings to theirs mate
Sheesh! Didn’t he cost us £18 million from Southampton ?