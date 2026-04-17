Arsenal name their price for injury-prone star

Gabriel Jesus has one year remaining on his Arsenal contract, but there is increasing expectation that this will be his final season at the Emirates Stadium, with the club reportedly open to his departure.

The Brazilian forward missed much of 2025 due to a serious injury setback, and concerns over fitness and consistency have influenced Arsenal’s long-term thinking. Even when available, he has struggled to deliver the regular impact required for the club to commit to a new contract.

Arsenal Open to Sale

Arsenal are expected to make further squad changes in the summer, and Jesus is believed to be among the players the club is prepared to move on. With the team looking to refresh their attacking options, selling experienced players could form part of a wider restructuring plan.

As reported by Acritica, Mikel Arteta’s side has placed a €30 million asking price on the striker, who has also attracted interest from Palmeiras. Setting a valuation suggests Arsenal are ready to listen to offers once the transfer window opens.

The club are understood to believe there will be a market for a player of Jesus’ pedigree and experience, particularly given his track record at the highest level.

Interest from Other Clubs

Alongside Palmeiras, AC Milan have also been linked with a move for the forward. Arsenal are said to expect several clubs to explore the possibility of signing him, recognising that he still has the quality to contribute in a competitive European side.

When in peak condition, Jesus remains a highly effective player capable of leading the line or operating across the front line. His technical ability, movement, and experience continue to make him an attractive option for interested teams.

However, Arsenal now appear focused on moving in a different direction ahead of next season. Should Jesus remain and see out the final year of his deal, opportunities could become limited as the club prioritises newer attacking options and a refreshed squad structure.

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