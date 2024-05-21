Arsenal taking a strong squad to face the Australian All-Stars Women on Friday

Arsenal Women announce their travelling squad for Australia

Our Arsenal Women set off last night to travel over to Australia for a pre-season tour of Melbourne, where they look to face off against the best of best that Australia has to offer in women’s football as they take on the A-league All-stars Women on Friday night.

The A-league Women All-stars will be made up of the “best” players from each team in the local league and will definitely draw a big crowd in on the night.

Arsenal confirmed their travelling squad last night, with a few surprises in there, but an overall solid squad to take overthere, and hopefully showcase some of our best football for our fans in Australia. Here’s who was picked;

Naomi Williams, Sarah Bouhaddi, Emily Fox, Steph Catley, Katie McCabe, Teyah Goldie, Katie Reid, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Victoria Pelova, Katherine Kuhl, Kim Little, Frida Maanum, Maddy Earl, Freya Godfrey, Laila Harbert, Alessia Russo, Caitlin Foord, Cloe Lacasse and Vivienne Lia.

A good line up of players, a good mix of experienced first team players and some younger players who are just coming through. It gives the younger players a chance to get some minutes with the squad and try impress Jonas Eidevall and show him what they’ve got.

Obviously, there’s a few big names missing, no Beth Mead, no Stina Blackstenius and no Leah Williamson, but there’s plenty of big names in the named squad and should be a great game. This also gives us a chance as a club to appreciate just how big women’s football has become and with a huge crowd expected, there’s a lot of Arsenal fan’s in Australia and because of our Aussie trio, Catley, Cooney-Cross and Foord, you can expect the Aussies to come out in full force to support their own.

As I said, this should be a great game and a great experience for our women and all the fans going along on the night (including me!)

Daisy Mae

