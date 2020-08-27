Arsenal named among teams battling for Ligue 1 ace

Marseille’s midfielder, Morgan Sanson is interesting Arsenal and other Premier League sides as teams move to bolster their squads.

Arsenal has had a busy transfer window and they are expected to make even more signings before the transfer window closes in October.

The free signing of Willian has helped to add some experience and expertise to their attack.

They will also welcome William Saliba back from his loan spell as a new signing while closing in on a move for Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille.

These transfers mean that they have bolstered their attack and defence, however, their midfield is also an important part of their setup and signing a new midfielder will be important.

They have lost Dani Ceballos after he returned to Real Madrid and he might not return, they will need to replace him and that is why they have been linked with Sanson.

Arsenal’s first-choice midfield target is Thomas Partey (Mirror), but the Ghanaian is proving very tough to sign and they have identified alternative targets.

Mail Online claims that Sanson is rated at £25m and that Arsenal isn’t the only English team looking to sign him.

Burnley, Wolves, Fulham and West Ham are also keeping an eye on him.