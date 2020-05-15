Arsenal named among teams looking to sign Ligue 1 star

Arsenal has been named as one of the teams interested in signing 20-year-old Marseille defender, Boubacar Kamara reports Transfer Market Web.

The French youngster has been impressive for Andres Villas-Boas’ side this season and his performances haven’t gone unnoticed by top European sides.

He has been one of the team’s most important players as they challenged PSG for the league title and ultimately secured a return to Champions League football next season.

He has a contract with the Orange Vélodrome side until the summer of 2022, but he could be sold off this summer as teams who want to sign him continue to pile up.

The same report claims that Arsenal is one of several teams that is considering a summer bid for him.

However, the Gunners would face competition from the likes of AC Milan and PSG.

Mikel Arteta is most likely looking to prioritise signing defenders for the Gunners when the transfer window reopens in the summer and Kamara is one of the players he has been targeting, if this report is to be believed.

The Spaniard has some interesting players in his list of targets ahead of the next transfer window. However, much would depend on the amount of money that is made available to him for transfers.