Arsenal named among teams tracking 18-year-old Championship talent

Football League World is reporting that Arsenal is one of several teams who are interested in signing Reading teenage star, Michael Olise.

The 18-year-old is set to become one of the biggest players to come out of the Royals, and he is currently contracted to them until 2022.

He joined their academy in 2016, and he has progressed well. Last season was his breakout campaign, and he made over 20 appearances for their senior side.

The report claims that Arsenal, Wolves and Leeds United are monitoring his development at the moment.

He started their first game of the new season against Derby County, and he also started and scored in the second match against Barnsley.

Reading knows that they have a huge talent on their hands and they are not expected to allow him to leave for a small fee.

Arsenal has developed the talents of the likes of Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock recently, adding those names to the likes of Cesc Fabregas.

Olise has become a regular at Reading and Arsenal might struggle to land him now because he will not be able to feature in Mikel Arteta’s first team so often.

We just have to wait and see if the Gunners will follow up their interest with an official approach.