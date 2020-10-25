Arsenal named among the teams that tried to lure Messi to England

Arsenal has once again been named as one of the teams who looked to lure Lionel Messi to England.

The Argentinean is likely to leave Barcelona next summer after he failed in his attempt to leave the Spanish side in the last transfer window.

Messi is arguably the world’s best player of his generation, a tag that he has consistently shared with Cristiano Ronaldo for the better part of the last two decades.

The attacker will be a big miss for the Spanish side when he eventually leaves them and maybe Arsenal might succeed at a second attempt.

But Mail Online has just revealed that Arsenal could have been the team that enjoyed all the years of top-level football that the attacker has given to Barcelona.

The report claims that when Arsenal poached Cesc Fabregas from La Masia they also wanted to land Lionel Messi alongside Gerard Pique.

They eventually landed Fabregas in 2003, who would go on to become one of Arsenal’s best imports, however, attempts to land his long-term friend, Messi didn’t work and the rest is history.

As Messi enters a crossroad in his relationship with Barcelona, Arsenal can only think back to what might have been.