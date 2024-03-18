Arsenal named as a suitor for Premier League flop

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Weston McKennie as the American enjoys a fine return to form at Juventus.

McKennie struggled last season and spent the second half of the campaign in the Premier League with Leeds United.

His performance was poor, and he could not save the Whites from relegation from the top flight.

McKennie was expected to leave Juve at the start of the season, but he has been arguably their best player in recent months.

Arsenal want to add him to their squad, and Bianconera News names them alongside other teams watching him this term.

Mikel Arteta will likely improve his midfield in the summer, with the likes of Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny possibly leaving the club.

McKennie has now been named as a player who could join them in London if he continues his fine form this season.

He has just a season left on his Juve contract, and it remains unclear if he will sign an extension or look to find a new home, but that means Arsenal will not have to pay much to sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

McKennie has been a star at Juve this term, and we can be sure he will do a good job for us if he moves to London.