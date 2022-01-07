Arsenal named as most serious suitor for Serie A star

Arsenal has been named the most serious suitor Dusan Vlahovic has at the moment.

The Gunners need to reinforce their attack as uncertainty continues over the future of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Athletic maintains they have a strong interest in Fiorentina striker, Vlahovic.

The report further claims at the moment, they are his most serious suitors even though several clubs also want to sign him.

Arsenal has told Fiorentina they will buy him for a while now, but it seems he wants a different club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sometimes, you have to be very persistent in convincing a player to join you, and that is what Arsenal is doing at the moment.

Vlahovic has been on our radar for much of this season, and his reluctance to speak to the club should be enough to discourage us.

However, Mikel Arteta has shown in recent transfer windows he knows who he wants and would do all he can to sign his ideal player.

Hopefully, Arsenal’s offer to the player and his club remains the highest, and he chooses to move to the Emirates.

Finishing inside the top four could also help persuade him to agree to a move to North London.

