Arsenal named as one of the clubs high-profile free agent could join

Adrien Rabiot is speaking to several clubs before making a decision on his future after leaving Juventus.

The midfielder’s contract with the Old Lady expired at the end of June, and he refused to sign an extension that they offered him.

In the last two seasons, the former PSG man has proven to be one of the best midfielders in the Italian top flight, making him one of the high-profile free agents available in Europe.

Arsenal is expected to prioritise the signing of Mikel Merino in the coming weeks after sealing a deal for Riccardo Calafiori.

However, Merino may not be the only midfielder they sign. A report in Gazzetta dello Sport reveals that Arsenal is also one of the top clubs keen on Rabiot.

The report suggests they have contacted his entourage and that he is one of the players they consider important to sign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rabiot did well at Juventus in the last two seasons, but if we sign Merino, then we probably do not have to add the Frenchman to our group.

Rabiot will struggle to play in our team in that case unless we cash in on at least one key midfielder before we can sign him.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…