Arsenal named as one of the clubs keen on Premier League defender

Michael Kayode is expected to be one of the players Brentford could export from their squad in the summer after producing a series of outstanding performances this season.

The Italian defender has developed a reputation for possessing one of the most dangerous long throws in the Premier League. Brentford has effectively turned this ability into a tactical weapon, using it to create attacking opportunities during matches. However, his value to the team extends well beyond this specific strength, as he has also established himself as an important and reliable performer within the squad.

His impressive form has not gone unnoticed across Europe, with several leading clubs reportedly monitoring his progress ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal Monitoring Kayode

Arsenal has several players on their radar as they plan potential additions to their squad, and Kayode is believed to be one of the names under consideration. As reported by La Stampa, the Gunners are among a number of clubs interested in signing the Italian at the end of the current campaign.

Arsenal could make changes to their defensive options during the summer. If Ben White leaves the club when the term ends, Kayode could emerge as a strong candidate to strengthen the right side of the defence.

His arrival would potentially create competition within the squad, particularly with Jurrien Timber, as both players would aim to secure a regular place in the Arsenal starting lineup next season.

Competition From Major Clubs

Arsenal may face significant competition in their pursuit of the defender. Manchester City and Juventus are also reportedly interested in securing his signature, which could make the transfer race more complicated.

Both clubs possess considerable appeal, particularly given their regular involvement in major competitions and their reputation for competing at the highest level. Manchester City, like Arsenal, is also among the strongest teams in England, and both sides are often involved in the battle for the league title.

The eventual league winner could gain an advantage in the pursuit of Kayode. Nevertheless, the player may ultimately prioritise joining a club where he is likely to receive substantial playing time.

For Kayode, the opportunity to play regularly could prove decisive when determining his next destination once the season concludes.