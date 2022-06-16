Arsenal named as one of the suitors for €60m Porto man

Arsenal has, surprisingly, been linked with a move for Porto’s Otavio as they continue their search for attacking reinforcements.
The 27-year-old has been one of the finest players in the Portuguese top flight in the last few seasons.
Bigger European clubs are regularly linked with a transfer for him and Arsenal is the latest.
The Gunners need new forwards after losing the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the last six months.
They now expect to add some new players to their squad in this transfer window and Record via Sport Witness names Otavio as one player that they are interested in signing.
However, the report adds that Porto will only allow him to leave if a suitor triggers his 60m euros release clause because he is a very important player to them.
Just Arsenal Opinion
At 27, Otavio is very experienced, and he is the type of attacker our current team needs.
The Brazil-born forward will be an improvement on some of our options, and we must try to get his signature if Mikel Arteta is certain he will make an impact on his team.
It would be interesting to see how much we would be willing to splash on him and if Porto will eventually reduce their asking price.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Seems we’re trying to buy up the Brazilian reserve team…IJS
You appear to be focusing on the wrong Porto player as we are apparently signing Fabio Vieira tomorrow…
Any info about him, just curious, is he better than the epl experienced midfielders we were initially linked with like bissouma and tielemans, remember how we signed unknown lokonga, see how he ended up
Fabio Viera is the Porto player we are apparently signing. A little surprising or not because he is another lightweight player and of diminutive stature. If it is true and the jesus rumour as well, our forward line will be full of small technical players. We will struggle to score again unless we get a target man and a proper striker. I hope all these rumours are wrong. Not saying they aren’t good players, im saying they are the wrong type. They are stronger than rumours and im not getting excited by what is shaping up. Wenger failed with a philosophy of small technical players and so will Arteta. Please be wrong!!!!!
Nothing satisfy this one, how does small stature translate to been weak and not scoring? One of our weakness last season was creativity in attack, we couldnt open teams defence wen they park the bus, this dude is similar to benerd silva, he possess defence splitting passes and very versatile. The coach knows what he needs in his team and this is just our first signing but u are already complaining
Yeah,he and his best mates dan kit and TRVL whatever got no idea what potential great players look like.their negativity syndrome is chronic.