Arsenal named as one of the suitors for €60m Porto man

Arsenal has, surprisingly, been linked with a move for Porto’s Otavio as they continue their search for attacking reinforcements.

The 27-year-old has been one of the finest players in the Portuguese top flight in the last few seasons.

Bigger European clubs are regularly linked with a transfer for him and Arsenal is the latest.

The Gunners need new forwards after losing the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the last six months.

They now expect to add some new players to their squad in this transfer window and Record via Sport Witness names Otavio as one player that they are interested in signing.

However, the report adds that Porto will only allow him to leave if a suitor triggers his 60m euros release clause because he is a very important player to them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 27, Otavio is very experienced, and he is the type of attacker our current team needs.

The Brazil-born forward will be an improvement on some of our options, and we must try to get his signature if Mikel Arteta is certain he will make an impact on his team.

It would be interesting to see how much we would be willing to splash on him and if Porto will eventually reduce their asking price.

