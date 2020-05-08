Arsenal named as one of the teams pursuing a move for Argentine youngster

Arsenal is reportedly one of several teams looking to sign Argentine starlet, Thiago Almada, according to a report in TeamTalk.

The 19-year-old has been in fine form for Velez Sarsfield and that has attracted the attention of some of Europe’s top sides.

He has a release clause that will increase by August and Arsenal has been tipped to make their move for him before then.

The Gunners, however, face tough competition for his signature as the likes of Manchester City and Atletico Madrid are also interested in signing him.

His current release clause is £19 million, however, in the next three months, it will become around £21 million if no team pays the current fee.

Arsenal has some of the world’s most exciting youngsters and they have continued to give chances to even more teenagers under Arteta.

They have three of the best 50 youngsters in the world, and they would hope this impresses Thiago Almada enough for the youngster to sign on.

Arsenal, however, have a small budget for the next transfer window and if they are to make this transfer happen, they will look to pay a fee that is significantly lower than his current release clause.