Arsenal named as one of the teams that can benefit from Liverpool winning the league title

Liverpool has just won the Premier League for the first time in 30 years. They have done it with seven games to spare, which is a record.

Jurgen Klopp’s men, however, would not have achieved that feat if they didn’t have the players that they have now.

They have splashed the cash to sign some key players from their rivals and teams around Europe to build their league-winning team.

Arsenal is one team that has lost a player to the Reds after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain swapped the Emirates Stadium for Anfield in 2017 and the Gunners might be in line to earn a windfall now that Liverpool has wrapped up the league title.

Mail Sport is claiming that Arsenal is one of several teams that added clauses related to Liverpool winning the Premier League when they sold Chamberlain to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

These clauses are usually added to make sure the selling club gets as much value as they can from the deal when the player becomes successful following the move.

Liverpool will have no problems paying any fee that they would owe Arsenal following their successful campaign because they will have certainly earned enough money from winning the title via Premier League prize money.