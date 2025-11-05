Arsenal named as one of the teams watching FC Porto star

Samu Aghehowa has established himself as one of Europe’s most prolific strikers over the last few seasons, and Arsenal have reportedly shown interest in acquiring his services. The forward was previously close to a move to Chelsea during the summer transfer window a year ago, but the deal ultimately fell through, leading to his transfer to FC Porto instead. At the Portuguese club, Aghehowa has continued to impress, attracting attention from several teams in England.

Newcastle United have been monitoring Aghehowa closely and remain interested in signing the striker. However, Newcastle are not alone in its pursuit; several Premier League clubs are reportedly keen to strengthen their attacking options by securing his signature. Arsenal are said to be among the sides tracking his progress, evaluating whether he could complement their current forward line.

Arsenal’s Interest in Aghehowa

According to Football Insider, Mikel Arteta’s side has been actively monitoring Aghehowa over the past few weeks. The report suggests that the Gunners view him as a potential addition to their attacking roster, recognising his ability to contribute goals and versatility in the final third. His development at FC Porto has been carefully observed by Arsenal scouts, who appear to consider him a realistic target for strengthening the squad.

Potential Challenges for a Move

While Arsenal are interested, their current squad composition could complicate any potential signing. The club already possesses several strikers, meaning that they may need to offload at least one player before finalising a deal for Aghehowa. Nonetheless, his profile fits the type of forward Arteta typically seeks: young, dynamic, and capable of making an immediate impact.

As the January transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on whether Arsenal can successfully secure Aghehowa’s signature and integrate him into a squad already performing at a high level domestically and in European competition. If the deal proceeds, it could further bolster the Gunners’ attacking options and enhance their competitiveness across multiple competitions.

