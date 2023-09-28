Arsenal named as “one of the three best teams in the world” by vanquished opponent

PSV star Joey Veerman has not been able to forget his recent encounter with Arsenal, and he has acknowledged the Gunners as one of the top teams in the world.

PSV had an impressive showing against Arsenal in the Europa League last season, but this season’s match in the Champions League presented a significantly different Arsenal team.

Under the management of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal displayed an unstoppable performance and emerged victorious with a 4-0 scoreline, marking one of the heaviest defeats that Veerman and his team will experience this season. This result has left a lasting impression on Veerman, underscoring the quality and stature of Arsenal as a top-tier team on the global stage.

Veerman knows that game was a tough one and admits he learnt so much from the defeat, telling Voetbal International:

“Playing in the Champions League is the best thing there is.

“You cannot make a comparison between those teams. Arsenal are one of the three best teams in the world. They are a class better than us. We then Go Ahead again.

“What I brought with me from London is doubling at fullback. I always tried to help fellow players, but that’s not right. From now on I will continue to play from my own man. I learned that from Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

In that Champions League game, we showed that we could easily be unstoppable when in our best form.

Our team started the competition well and that win will help the boys win more games and make the next round of the competition.

However, other opponents would be more challenging to play against than PSV was, especially in the knockout stages.

