Arsenal named as one of three clubs interested in classy Norwegian defender

The respected transfer expert, Nicolò Schira via his Twitter account, has named Arsenal as one of three teams interested in signing Celtic’s Kristoffer Ajer.

The Norwegian, who is just 22, has been an ever-present since he broke into the Celtic first team and he has played over 140 times in Scotland since he moved there as an 18-year-old.

He is currently one of the first names on Celtic’s team sheet and he has enjoyed lots of success under Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon.

Mikel Arteta has been looking to sign new defenders ahead of next season as he will no doubt want his team to start the new campaign refreshed and invigorated.

Arsenal seems to do well in other areas of the pitch apart from their defence and Arteta wants to address that in the transfer market.

Ajer is of the ideal age for Arteta as he can be developed further and the Spaniard may see him as a partner to William Saliba for a long time at the Emirates.

Milan and Leicester City have also been credited with an interest in his services.

Brendan Rodgers was his manager at Celtic and the former Liverpool boss could look to beat the Gunners to his signature.

That Leicester City would most likely play in the Champions League next season could help their pursuit.