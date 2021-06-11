Arsenal named as possible destination for Chelsea star

Jermaine Jenas has claimed that Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham should be on Arsenal’s radar this summer.

The England international has fallen down the pecking order in West London since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel as manager, highlighted by Tammy’s exlusion from the 23-man playing squad for the final of the Champions League.

The Blues are now being strongly touted as bringing in a top striker to lead the line this summer, with Sky Sports Kaveh Solhekol claiming Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland as their favuored options.

Abraham’s future at Chelsea is now in duobt, and the former Tottenham midfielder insists that the 23 year-old would be a ‘great signing for anyone’.

“I think he’d be a great signing for anyone,” Jenas told MirrorFootball. “He had that special relationship with Aston Villa fans in the Championship but they’ve now got Ollie Watkins.

“I would like to think that Tammy could maybe go on a loan. I don’t think it’s the time for Chelsea to be completely cutting ties.

“You’ve got Watford, who have just come up. Brighton are desperate for someone to get them goals. Southampton is another team you look at and wonder if he could do a job.

“He could even go to Arsenal, if Chelsea let him. Mikel Arteta is insistent on playing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang off the left. He’s not going to go to Tottenham if Harry Kane is still there. West Ham?

“He’s a suitable player for a number of teams and I think a lot will be looking at his services.”

While I don’t think that Chelsea would object to us to trying to take Abraham off of them, I just don’t see it on our part.

We already have Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun doing all they can to earn minutes within the first-team, with Gabriel Martinelli hopefully going to feature much more after a full pre-season with the club.

While I still believe Eddie is likely to leave, we still have both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette as our first team options for the central role, and unless one of those is leaving, I don’t see any point in bringing Tammy in on loan or a more permanent deal.

Patrick