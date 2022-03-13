Arsenal named as the club that can persuade top midfielder to move to England

Fabian Ruiz wants to leave Napoli, but he prefers a return to Spain.

The midfielder has been on Arsenal’s radar as he impresses at the Naples side.

The Gunners have bolstered their midfield in the last few transfer windows and they will continue to add fine talent to the squad.

They could also allow Mohamed Elneny to walk free at the end of this campaign, and they should replace the Egyptian midfielder.

Ruiz is on their wishlist, but the Spain international wants to return home.

This means any club in another country that has an interest in his signature faces an enormous task in convincing him to join them.

Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness says he was the subject of interest from Newcastle United in January.

He turned the Magpies down and maintains he wants a return to Spain.

However, the report also claims he will move to England if Arsenal becomes serious about signing him.

Mikel Arteta’s side is the only club that can persuade him to move to the Premier League.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ruiz would be an amazing player to add to our midfield and he will be a significant upgrade to Elneny should the Egyptian leave the club.

However, the Spaniard will not lack suitors in the summer and we need to prepare a strong proposal for both him and his club to win the race.