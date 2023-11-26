Arsenal named as the perfect club for Fiorentina star

Michael Kayode has been on Arsenal’s radar in the last few months, impressing while playing for Fiorentina after breaking into their first team.

The right-back has been meeting expectations at the Florence club, but it is widely anticipated that he will eventually leave for a larger club that can offer him more prominence.

Arsenal, known for closely monitoring the development of the best young talents across Europe, has shown interest in Kayode.

His former coach has now tipped him to depart Fiorentina for a club like Arsenal, recognising the player’s potential and the possibility of a move to a bigger stage.

Antonio Soda said, as quoted by Viola News:

“I would take him to the European Championship, because he is a player who can become really strong, who has already been sought after by Arsenal.

“(Future?) It depends on Fiorentina, which is an important club, but if they were to sell him, it would have to be a team like Arsenal”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is hard to find a better club than us in Europe in terms of talent management for any player who wants to develop his career.

We have some of the finest talents in our youth and have groomed world-class players for several decades.

Kayode will know he is in the right environment if he joins us to continue his career.