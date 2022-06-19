Arsenal named as warning to Barcelona as they struggle to complete move

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Barcelona’s bid to sign Raphinha is under doubt, with Arsenal amongst those interested in the Leeds forward’s signature.

The Brazil international has emerged as one of the most coveted players in the division with a number of impressive displays, and it is believed that he would already be at the Camp Nou had his side been relegated.

Barce were believed to be keen on triggering his release clause which was included in his contract, but after securing their Premier League life in a dramatic final day of the season, they are now demanding €55 Million, as confirmed by Romano today.

Raphinha deal. Barcelona have full agreement with his agent Deco since February on a five year deal but Leeds want €55m, no plan to change their price tag. 🇧🇷 #FCB Barça need to be fast as Premier League clubs are back in the race, including Arsenal – but no bid submitted yet. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2022

As much as I would like to see Raphinha added to the squad, that kind of transfer fee is likely to eat into our budget, and with a striker believed to be the priority, I want a top goalscorer brought in before we start splurging out.

I don’t believe we have a huge amount to spend in the current window, although that could be boosted by certain outgoings, and ideally we could cash-in on Nicolas Pepe and replace him with Raphinha with little expense, although it remains to be seen how much we could get for the Ivory Coast international.

Could we tempt Leeds with a swap deal including Pepe?

Patrick

