Arsenal named as warning to Barcelona as they struggle to complete move

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Barcelona’s bid to sign Raphinha is under doubt, with Arsenal amongst those interested in the Leeds forward’s signature.
The Brazil international has emerged as one of the most coveted players in the division with a number of impressive displays, and it is believed that he would already be at the Camp Nou had his side been relegated.
Barce were believed to be keen on triggering his release clause which was included in his contract, but after securing their Premier League life in a dramatic final day of the season, they are now demanding €55 Million, as confirmed by Romano today.
Raphinha deal. Barcelona have full agreement with his agent Deco since February on a five year deal but Leeds want €55m, no plan to change their price tag. 🇧🇷 #FCB
Barça need to be fast as Premier League clubs are back in the race, including Arsenal – but no bid submitted yet.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2022
As much as I would like to see Raphinha added to the squad, that kind of transfer fee is likely to eat into our budget, and with a striker believed to be the priority, I want a top goalscorer brought in before we start splurging out.
I don’t believe we have a huge amount to spend in the current window, although that could be boosted by certain outgoings, and ideally we could cash-in on Nicolas Pepe and replace him with Raphinha with little expense, although it remains to be seen how much we could get for the Ivory Coast international.
Could we tempt Leeds with a swap deal including Pepe?
Patrick
OT. About nketiahs fees article:
– jesus/nketiah
– Haaland/Alvarez
– Nunez/firminho
– lukaku/werner
– ronaldo/rashford
– kane/son
I thinks its pretty clear who have the weakest strike force. Even leicester could be better than us when vardy is fit
I actually find that quite heartening. Chelsea don’t look great and for utd, Ronaldo can’t go on forever and rashford hasn’t been great for a while. Liverpool, City and spurs are definitely looking strong in that dept although some new players might not hit the ground running
If they are willing to swap with pepe going the other way,why not?
A good scoring Winger is very much needed especially as it looks like we won’t be signing another striker apart from Jesus with Eddie’s new contract and Raphinha fits the bill and is Prem proven.
From what we can gather from multiple reports is it looks like the intention is to make 5 signings(not including Marquinios) LCB,CM,AM RW,ST. Should we bring in Jesus, Raphinha, Tielemens, Viera and Martinez, i would class that as a decent window and I’d be reasonably happy with that.
Then it’s all down to Arteta to prove his criticis wrong and show he is a good enough manager to get us back into the Champions league, whether that’s by finishing inside the top 4 or winning the Europa league with what no-one can now dispute is fully his squad of choice and has been sufficiently backed by the Kroenkes.
@EastLDNGooner
That’s what I’m waiting to see. Not as much who we sign but, how MA utilises whoever we get in order to get the desired results…IJS
Arsenal have 2 workaholics who positions themselves well. Man Utd with Ronaldo/Rashford can’t work.