Arsenal Named In Race For Brentford’s 22-Goal Brazilian Striker – Report

Would Arsenal Really Spend £69m On Another Striker? Gunners Linked With Brentford Ace Igor Thiago

Arsenal have reportedly entered the race for Brentford striker Igor Thiago, with fresh reports suggesting Manchester United are also monitoring the Brazilian ahead of a potential summer move.

According to EPLindex, Thiago has emerged as a player attracting interest from several clubs after an impressive season in which he scored 22 goals in 38 appearances. Those performances were enough to earn him a place in Brazil’s World Cup squad and have seemingly put him on the radar of some of the Premier League’s biggest sides.

The 24-year-old is reportedly valued at around €80 million (£69m), a figure that would make any deal a significant investment.

Why Would Arsenal Be Interested?

At first glance, another striker might seem low down Arsenal’s list of priorities. Viktor Gyökeres is now firmly established as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice centre-forward after arriving last summer, while Kai Havertz remains an important member of the squad and is often rotated with Gyokeres.

However, there continues to be speculation surrounding the future of Gabriel Jesus, who could move on this summer if a suitable offer arrives. The Brazilian has struggled with injuries throughout his Arsenal career and has found it difficult to put together a sustained run of games.

Havertz has also suffered his share of fitness problems since arriving in North London. While his versatility is a huge asset, Arsenal may feel they need additional depth and competition in the striker position if they are to compete on multiple fronts once again.

Thiago certainly fits the profile of a modern Premier League striker. Powerful, physical and already adapted to English football, he would not require the adjustment period often associated with overseas signings.

Manchester United Competition

The report also claims Manchester United have entered the race as they continue their search for more firepower in attack.

That could complicate matters should Arsenal’s interest develop into something more concrete, although at this stage there appears to be no suggestion that either club has submitted an official offer.

As is often the case at this stage of the transfer window, clubs may simply be gathering information and assessing potential opportunities before making a decision.

JA View

This is one rumour that should probably be approached with a degree of caution.

Arsenal already have Gyökeres leading the line, while £69 million is a huge fee for a player who would likely arrive as competition rather than an automatic starter. Unless Gabriel Jesus departs and Arsenal feel another centre-forward is required, it is difficult to see the Gunners prioritising such an expensive move.

That said, Thiago’s record of 22 goals in 38 games is certainly eye-catching, and proven Premier League forwards are never easy to find.

For now, this feels more like a monitoring situation than a transfer Arsenal are actively pushing to complete.

Gooners, would you like to see Arsenal sign Igor Thiago if Gabriel Jesus leaves, or should the club focus its resources elsewhere? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

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