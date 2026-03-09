Arsenal named leaders in the race to sign German star

Leon Goretzka could be on the move this summer when his contract at Bayern Munich comes to an end, with Arsenal reportedly among the clubs interested in securing his services.

The German midfielder has attracted attention from several top European sides, and the Gunners are competing with other elite clubs to sign one of the most experienced and accomplished free agents available. Goretzka has been one of the continent’s finest midfielders over the past few seasons, consistently performing at a high level for Bayern Munich.

Despite Bayern’s wealth of talent, Goretzka has featured regularly, demonstrating his quality and importance to the team. His performances have made it clear that he is too talented to remain on the bench, and his availability on a free transfer has naturally drawn interest from clubs looking to strengthen their midfield.

Arsenal leading the race

Arsenal are reportedly in competition with clubs such as Inter Milan and Juventus, two of Italy’s most prestigious sides, both of which are capable of offering competitive salaries. However, a report in the Daily Star claims that Mikel Arteta’s side is currently leading the race for Goretzka’s signature.

The midfielder is said to be attracted to the prospect of testing himself in the Premier League, a competition known for its intensity and physical demands. Arsenal’s recent success, including strong performances across multiple competitions this season, has made the prospect of joining the club appealing to a player eager to continue achieving at the highest level.

Potential impact at Arsenal

Goretzka’s arrival would add significant experience and versatility to Arsenal’s midfield, providing both defensive solidity and attacking impetus. His proven ability to perform consistently at the top level could help the Gunners sustain their challenge for domestic and European honours.

With Arsenal continuing to compete for several trophies this season, a player of Goretzka’s calibre could be an ideal addition, enhancing their squad depth and bringing a winning mentality to the club. The potential transfer reflects both the club’s ambition and the player’s desire to take on a new challenge in one of Europe’s most demanding leagues.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…