Arsenal names their mandatory price before sending midfielder on loan to Spain

Sevilla and Arsenal remain locked in talks over the transfer of Albert Sambi Lokonga, but the Spanish club feels they are not making progress.

Sevilla wants to sign the Belgian on loan for the upcoming season, which is a favourable option for Arsenal. However, Mikel Arteta’s side wants a commitment to a permanent transfer.

Sambi Lokonga is not in Arsenal’s plans, and the Gunners are eager for him to leave as soon as possible.

Arsenal’s priority is a permanent transfer, and if a club wants to take him on loan, they must agree to an obligation to sign him permanently.

Sevilla is not comfortable with this condition, but negotiations continue. According to a report on ABC, the Spanish side must commit to paying €15 million as a fee to sign Lokonga permanently after a successful loan spell.

Just Arsenal Opinion

There is no point sending Lokonga out on loan if he would return to the Emirates.

He is no longer a part of our plans and we need to get rid of him as soon as possible.

If we insist on what we want, we will get a club that is willing to sign him and his next team will not be Sevilla.

