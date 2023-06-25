Arsenal names their price for Folarin Balogun as clubs circle

Arsenal is facing the potential departure of Folarin Balogun in the current transfer window, following his impressive loan spell at Reims last season.

The young American forward has garnered significant attention from clubs across Europe, making it difficult for Arsenal to retain him in their squad if he does not receive sufficient playing time.

Balogun has expressed his reluctance to go out on loan again, and with Arsenal having numerous attacking options at the Emirates Stadium, his future at the club is uncertain.

Mikel Arteta’s imminent addition of Kai Havertz further strengthens Arsenal’s attacking options, as the German international is also capable of playing as a forward.

In light of these circumstances, Arsenal is now open to the idea of selling Balogun, with reports from The Sun indicating that they are seeking a fee of £35 million for his transfer.

Considering Balogun’s impressive performances in France, he is certainly deserving of such a price tag, and there are likely suitors who would be willing to come close to meeting Arsenal’s valuation to secure his services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Handing Balogun a new deal two seasons ago has now proven to be a smart decision as we get set to make some money from his departure.

His fine loan spell at Reims does not necessarily make him good enough for our team, so our best bet is to offload him for a good fee while we can.

