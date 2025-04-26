Arsenal narrows down their striker search to two players

Arsenal are determined to sign a striker at the end of the season as they aim to finally resolve a position that has posed challenges in recent years. Since the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, the Gunners have struggled to replace their presence in front of goal, with Gabriel Jesus having fallen short of expectations in that role.

In response to injuries and inconsistent form, Mikel Arteta has been forced to explore alternative solutions within the squad. Kai Havertz, originally brought in for his versatility, has been converted into a number nine. However, following his injury, the Gunners turned to Mikel Merino, another player unaccustomed to leading the line. These adaptations have highlighted the club’s ongoing need for a natural, proven goalscorer capable of providing consistency in the attacking third.

There is a widespread belief that Arsenal are just one elite striker away from mounting a successful campaign for the Premier League title and other major honours. Arteta and his coaching staff are reportedly determined to strengthen the squad with top-level talent when the transfer window reopens at the end of the season. Over recent months, Arsenal have been linked with a number of prominent names in European football, including Victor Osimhen and Alexander Isak. However, the club are now said to be focusing on a more refined shortlist.

As cited by Caught Offside, Arsenal have turned their attention to Sporting Club’s Viktor Gyökeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko. The Gunners were believed to be close to securing Sesko’s signature in the summer of 2024, though the player ultimately chose to remain at his current club for another season. Both Gyökeres and Sesko are considered to be strong options who could offer the firepower that Arsenal have been lacking.

Either of the two strikers would provide a valuable boost to the attack and bring a much-needed goal threat to the side. With Arsenal’s ambition to compete at the highest level in both domestic and European competitions, this summer’s transfer activity in the forward line may prove decisive in shaping their prospects for the coming season.