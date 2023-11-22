Arsenal narrows down their striker shopping list to two players

Arsenal is in need of a new striker, a fact well-known as the Gunners aspire to clinch the league title once again.
Under Mikel Arteta’s management, the team has displayed remarkable form in the last two seasons, fostering optimism that they could secure the league crown with the addition of a top-tier forward.
With the winter transfer window approaching, Arsenal has compiled a list of potential signings, and fans eagerly await to see if a new striker will be added to the squad.
A report from Football Insider discloses that the club has narrowed down their search for a new striker to two players.
The report identifies Ivan Toney of Brentford and Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus as the primary targets.
Having monitored both players extensively, the Gunners are poised to make a decision soon on which player to pursue.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Toney and Vlahovic are two top strikers and will do a superb job for us if we add either of them to our squad.
However, signing them in January will be tricky because they are currently important members of their club’s first team.
If they agree to sell, both men will individually cost a lot more money than it will be if we move for them in the summer.
It is soo visible to even the naked eye that arsenal really lack quality in the striking position and again in CM arsenal Rice cannot do it alone likewise to Martineli and Saka they need a true number 9 to shine, whether Edu and Arteta see the need to sign proven players in those positions is up to them arsenal will struggle to win titles if those positions are not addressed in the coming transfer.
Toney and daglus Luiz could do that job for us.
I think we’re too close to FFP danger to be able to afford top class reinforcements.
Make do until summer and see what the situation then is.
Benjamin sesko ticks d boxes ,as he brings all arsenal lacks in a striker at an affordable price & possess good resale value too!
Arsenal can spend up to £120m this January without breaking FFP those are just rumours that the club might be using to humble the fans so as to avoid being accountable for not signing quality players this January just saying, Edu and Arteta have been given just £50M to work on that is hardly enough to even sign quality player nowadays.
Signing Vlohovic should be easier than the Brentford man, he’s more of a phase five materials too if you ask me.