Arsenal near first deal of the summer transfer window

Arsenal are expected to receive a financial boost through a clause in Nuno Tavares’ loan agreement with Lazio. The Portuguese full-back joined the Serie A side on a season-long loan at the start of the campaign, with the deal including a buy option valued between €7 million and €8 million (£5.9 million to £6.7 million). As reported by The Standard, Lazio are now set to trigger that clause following an encouraging loan spell from the defender.

It has also been reported that Lazio are considering selling Tavares immediately in order to take advantage of his rising market profile. However, Arsenal are covered in the event of a swift resale, with a 25 percent sell-on clause included as part of the loan arrangement. This could see the Gunners earn further income beyond the initial transfer fee.

Productive season cut short by injury

Tavares started the season strongly and delivered a number of standout performances before injury curtailed his momentum. Across 21 Serie A appearances, he registered eight assists, while also adding one more in the Europa League to bring his total to nine in all competitions. Sidelined since early April, it remains uncertain whether he will feature again this season or if his time with Lazio has already concluded.

Despite the dip in form towards the end of the campaign, his overall contribution has been viewed positively. His attacking output from full-back has been a key asset, reinforcing why clubs continue to express interest in him. Whether Lazio choose to retain him or sell him on, Arsenal appear set to benefit financially from the outcome.

A career of flashes and frustration

Tavares joined Arsenal in the summer of 2021 for £8 million and impressed in spells during the 2021–22 season. Known for his attacking intent, he frequently caused problems for opposition defences with his forward runs and positioning. However, defensive inconsistencies and erratic decision-making ultimately limited his long-term prospects at the club.

He has since spent time on loan at Marseille, Nottingham Forest and now Lazio. Should Lazio make the move permanent, it would bring an end to his four-year association with Arsenal.

With his departure now looking likely, some Gooners may wonder whether a player of Tavares’ attacking profile still had something to offer the current squad.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

