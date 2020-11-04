Arsenal near full squad of options with David Luiz ready to return

David Luiz is available to start for Arsenal on Thursday against Molde, with no fresh injuries over the last week.

This means that the manager Mikel Arteta will have all bar the three long-term injury absences available for the Europa League clash this week.

Calum Chambers is back in full training as he works towards being match fit, while Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli are not quite as close.

The Spanish defender limped off against Man City in our opening game after the Coronavirus pandemic, and has had some setbacks along his route to recovery.

The young Brazilian was injured shortly after Mari, but he will not be expected to be back ready for selection until 2021, with the club’s official website hoping he will be able to return to full training just before the turn of the year.

Luiz has been missing since having to go off against Leicester City just over a week ago, and was the latest player sidelined, but he is now back in full training and ready to return to the starting line-up.

A win on Thursday will see us claim a clear lead in the race to top the group, with Molde being the only other team in our group to have claimed any points from the opening two games.

With all our defensive options nearing a return, William Saliba may well be cursing his luck as he had appeared to be closing on his senior debut, but he may not be alone in seeking first-team football with so many other defenders vying for roles.

Will Luiz and Gabriel nail down the starting roles despite the competition this term?

