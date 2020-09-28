Arsenal near-full strength for Liverpool clash

Arsenal will go into the trip to Anfield with a near-full strength set of options, with only Shkodran Mustafi amongst those sidelined who could be considered by the boss.

The German is linked with the exit door, but was amongst the most improved players under Mikel Arteta last term, and it would be no shock if he was in the manager’s plans still.

With no new injury concerns going into the game tomorrow it could be argued that Arsenal will be at full strength against Liverpool and have no excuses about not being able to perform.

“To be the best, you have to beat the best” this is a quote I love so much because it is so true.

No matter what happens in a season, as we have learnt from just two months ago, a poor league season for us ended with a trophy, and the beginning of the new season for us started with a trophy. As we see for Arsenal it is about how you perform on the day and we know that on our day we can pretty much beat anyone and everyone.

Going into tomorrow’s tie against Liverpool, for once it is a relief to be able to say that we pretty much have a fully fit squad going to Anfield.

Pulling out injured in our game against West Ham last weekend, Kieran Tierney is now back in full training as confirmed by Arsenal media and I am sure will be in position to come straight back into the starting 11. Cedric Soares and Sokratis are also on their way back to being integrated into the first team, although Sokratis is being linked with a move away, that doesn’t really affect us as much.

Shkodran Mustafi is already back training too and if we can get everybody fit then there will be some serious competition for Arteta to contend with! Chambers seems to be on the road to return next month and likewise with Pablo Mari he is due to return to training within the next two weeks too.

If we can get all of our players fit and ready by the end of next month, having Martinelli being the only long-term absentee, it will bode well if we can maintain fitness and injury levels, going into another jam-packed winter period.

I hope for once we can have a fully fit squad for the whole season, so that we are able to challenge from start to finish, and not end up dropping silly points like we normally do come winter time. Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel