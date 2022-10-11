Arsenal need a big EPL proven winger – but which one?

Last summer while most of the Arsenal fanbase were clamouring to bring in an urgent backup for the injury-prone Thomas Partey, there were numerous rumours about the Gunners bringing in a “mystery winger”
There were whispers that Gakpo, Neto or Diaby could have been possibilities, and of course it wouldn’t be a real summer if we weren’t linked with Wilfried Zaha!
But no new winger materialised in the end, and Arteta would still appear to be short of backup, for Saka especially. The Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit thinks that Arsenal need to go for a “big winger” and preferably already playing in England. He was quoted as saying on Football365: “I don’t think Arsenal will win the title but they will definitely qualify for the Champions League and that is a big achievement considering where they were when Arteta came to the club,”
“If they are to strengthen I think they need wingers because Saka, Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have been great but they have no-one to replace them if they get injured.
“Emile Smith-Rowe is injured, Eddie Nketiah just signed a new contract, but can he be the next striker if Jesus gets injured? My answer is no.
“All the big teams have big wingers. There’s a few in England that would be my dream for Arsenal.
“Allan Saint-Maximin would be a great signing. Can you imagine the damage with all the players around him?
“Wilfried Zaha of Palace too would be great. But they also need a central midfielder and centre-back as I’m not too sure about Rob Holding.”
I should think all Arsenal fans now know that there is no chance of Zaha coming to the Emirates, but what do you think of Saint-Maximin?
This is a question of whether the grass is greener on the other side. If there is a need for a support winger, it should be for Saka. Martinelli is good, young, and getting stronger.
Of course, there will always be a quest for someone out there who could be “bigger”.
G. Jesus is great, but do think in a crisis situation, Nketial will be fine. Arteta now stands in a place to bluff off “great players who might want to come to share the cake and should be in a vantage negotiation position than before.
Imagine taking off Martinelli and bringing in Maximin. That’s would be devastating.
However, he plays predominantly on the left wing and I don’t think we really need a LW for now at least as we have Martinelli, Nketiah, Smith Rowe and Nelson there. We only need a winger to compete with Saka.
Because the article says a winger that already plays in the PL, I would go for Bowen. But if I could buy from abroad, I would go for Diaby – he fits the profile we are currently working with. He is young, strong, pacy and most importantly, versatile as he is comfortable on either wings.
I am glad we do not panic buy anymore, if we must bring in someone, how about recalling Pepe in January? You never know maybe the mood at Arsenal right now will trigger something in him.
In my opinion, Saint-Maximin is currently one of the most skilled LWs in the world. That’s why I can’t imagine him playing second fiddle to Martinelli
I’d be ecstatic if Arsenal sign a high profile LW like Gakpo, but I haven’t given up hope yet on Nelson and Smith-Rowe. I don’t think Martinelli will be available for all EPL matches, so I expect one of them to show the improvement