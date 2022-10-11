Arsenal need a big EPL proven winger – but which one?

Last summer while most of the Arsenal fanbase were clamouring to bring in an urgent backup for the injury-prone Thomas Partey, there were numerous rumours about the Gunners bringing in a “mystery winger”

There were whispers that Gakpo, Neto or Diaby could have been possibilities, and of course it wouldn’t be a real summer if we weren’t linked with Wilfried Zaha!

But no new winger materialised in the end, and Arteta would still appear to be short of backup, for Saka especially. The Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit thinks that Arsenal need to go for a “big winger” and preferably already playing in England. He was quoted as saying on Football365: “I don’t think Arsenal will win the title but they will definitely qualify for the Champions League and that is a big achievement considering where they were when Arteta came to the club,”

“If they are to strengthen I think they need wingers because Saka, Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have been great but they have no-one to replace them if they get injured.

“Emile Smith-Rowe is injured, Eddie Nketiah just signed a new contract, but can he be the next striker if Jesus gets injured? My answer is no.

“All the big teams have big wingers. There’s a few in England that would be my dream for Arsenal.

“Allan Saint-Maximin would be a great signing. Can you imagine the damage with all the players around him?

“Wilfried Zaha of Palace too would be great. But they also need a central midfielder and centre-back as I’m not too sure about Rob Holding.”

I should think all Arsenal fans now know that there is no chance of Zaha coming to the Emirates, but what do you think of Saint-Maximin?

