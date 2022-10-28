Arsenal need a deadly striker like Mitrovic in January

Arsenal Need a Forward in The Mould of Mitrovic by Ayodeji Abdulfatai

I am a Nigerian fan of AFC and have been following the club since the late 1990s. I was particularly drawn towards the team based on the skillful, fluid and entertaining football philosophy that stands it out in the English premiership. Of course, my national and club legend, Nwankwo Kanu , was also here at Arsenal by that time.

Every fan is happy and delighted at the prospects that we may have turned the difficult bend about our performance fortunes since the era of the Invincible record and particularly the rather abysmal low of the last five seasons that meant we have been unable to rub shoulders, attract quality players and win big funds in the UEFA Champions League. Our pre – 2022/2023 drives, focus, and strategies had shown that we meant to turn the undesirable bend this season and move back to where we truly belong.

I cherish our policy of investing in players that are young or at about the middle point of the football age, probably between ages 20 and 25. It’s also not impossible that some highly talented players may continue to be outstanding in their physical ability and mental alertness to remain relevant till age 35 or even beyond.

Based on the foregoing and my evaluation of the club’s current needs for more impactful delivery at the forward segment of the field, I am of the opinion that we should suggest to management to consider talks with Aleksandar Mitrovic for possible services at Arsenal. In my non-technical mind, I think Mitrovic is suitable to our needs in several folds.

He is a player that has a knack for scoring goals, he has scored 9 already after playing just 12 matches in the current campaign. We all have agreed, as said several times by our manager, Mikel Arteta, that we need forwards who are masters at the art of converting opportunities into goals at the opponents’ goal mouth. It’s evident that we possibly haven’t solved this issue despite our heavy investment at the summer, given current statistics at the ongoing season i.e. none of our players is amongst the top nine highest goal scorers despite the fact that we are topping the table presently. It shows we possibly don’t yet have that key pointman who can be relied upon to score in almost every match he plays.

Mitrovic has a very huge ability to use his head to score and despite his build, he’s strong and fast in contesting the ball, even regularly going back to the defense to support the team to ward off attacks. He has a great build that ensures he can’t be physically intimidated by any defender and is well positioned to win the ball when a contest ensues. He is presently 28 years of age.

In conclusion, there may be so many players that fit management’s statements of expression of our needs, but I think Mitrovic is a stand out possibility to consider in the immediate future.

#ArsenalMustGetMitrovicbyJan23

Ayodeji

