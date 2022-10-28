Arsenal need a deadly striker like Mitrovic in January

Arsenal Need a Forward in The Mould of Mitrovic by Ayodeji Abdulfatai
I am a Nigerian fan of AFC and have been following the club since the late 1990s. I was particularly drawn towards the team based on the skillful, fluid and entertaining football philosophy that stands it out in the English premiership. Of course, my national and club legend, Nwankwo Kanu, was also here at Arsenal by that time.
Every fan is happy and delighted at the prospects that we may have turned the difficult bend about our performance fortunes since the era of the Invincible record and particularly the rather abysmal low of the last five seasons that meant we have been unable to rub shoulders, attract quality players and win big funds in the UEFA Champions League. Our pre – 2022/2023 drives, focus, and strategies had shown that we meant to turn the undesirable bend this season and move back to where we truly belong.
I cherish our policy of investing in players that are young or at about the middle point of the football age, probably between ages 20 and 25. It’s also not impossible that some highly talented players may continue to be outstanding in their physical ability and mental alertness to remain relevant till age 35 or even beyond.
Based on the foregoing and my evaluation of the club’s current needs for more impactful delivery at the forward segment of the field, I am of the opinion that we should suggest to management to consider talks with Aleksandar Mitrovic for possible services at Arsenal. In my non-technical mind, I think Mitrovic is suitable to our needs in several folds.
He is a player that has a knack for scoring goals, he has scored 9 already after playing just 12 matches in the current campaign. We all have agreed, as said several times by our manager, Mikel Arteta, that we need forwards who are masters at the art of converting opportunities into goals at the opponents’ goal mouth. It’s evident that we possibly haven’t solved this issue despite our heavy investment at the summer, given current statistics at the ongoing season i.e. none of our players is amongst the top nine highest goal scorers despite the fact that we are topping the table presently. It shows we possibly don’t yet have that key pointman who can be relied upon to score in almost every match he plays.
Mitrovic has a very huge ability to use his head to score and despite his build, he’s strong and fast in contesting the ball, even regularly going back to the defense to support the team to ward off attacks. He has a great build that ensures he can’t be physically intimidated by any defender and is well positioned to win the ball when a contest ensues. He is presently 28 years of age.
In conclusion, there may be so many players that fit management’s statements of expression of our needs, but I think Mitrovic is a stand out possibility to consider in the immediate future.
#ArsenalMustGetMitrovicbyJan23
Ayodeji
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Watch Arteta’s unhappy press conference after PSV defeat…
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
I agree that Arsenal need another forward but I do understand all the clamouring for Mitrovic. He is a very capable striker and his ridiculous haul in the Championship last season has demonstrated how proficient he is in front of goal now but he is completely wrong for Arsenal. He has a personality issue that clashes with what Arteta seems to be trying to employ and I just think he is hugely overrated.
We can and should be doing better. If you want to be the best you have to buy the best unless you’re Man Utd in 1992 or have the time and foresight of late 90’s Arsene Wenger. We can do better than Mitrovic. Vhalovic is an undoubtedly talented boy but has already demonstrated similar temperament issues as Mitrovic and has already turned us down. So let’s focus on the right mentalities to go along with the ability. Jonathan David would be ideal as he is a similar mould to Gabriel Jesus. Or Cody Gakpo seeing as he run us ragged last night and has some size to him.
Mitrovic still has a long-term contract at Fulham and I don’t think he has forgot Xhaka’s provocative celebration against Serbia in World Cup 2018. After watching that event, I believe Xhaka wouldn’t like a Serbian teammate because he is of Albanian descent
Mitrovic will offer physical abilities that our CFs don’t possess, but I’d prefer an affordable one or the one who can gel quickly with our players. The ones with expiring contracts are Marcus Thuram, Moussa Dembele and Ben Brereton Diaz
You’re living in the past! Mitro has no ‘personality’ issues now! he is a consummate team player. His positional awareness in the box is second to none, his hold-up play is excellent. He scores inside and outside the box with head and both feet. He has what all good strikers have; the quality of being in the right place at the right time.
I like that kid Xavi, he tore our defense to shreds with one curled ball and ran amock among our backline, though he is not yet considered a striker, however, he sure does look dangerous. If he can play on both flanks -he would be an ideal signing. Everyone will have taken note of him that is the only downside, his price. He’s going places. And the work ethic not just from Xavi, was electric from PSV in winning back possession, it surprized the heck out of me.
Not sure yet of the type of striker that I want rolling up, haven’t put much thought beyond the need for a second to Jesus. Maybe some different tools to what Jesus gives us, you might be right about that part, something a little different but not too much different as he will need some work rate and pace with some tackling/pressing or holding up abilities. No name yet though.
Jesus just isnt good enough tbh. Fans on here slaughtered Giroud for his hold up play but becasue jesus can do some fancy footwork he seems immune to the critism of not being a goal threat.