Arsenal need a good lead before the League title run in, with Man City’s schedule looking much easier

After coming close to league glory in the past two seasons, Arsenal is determined to finally clinch the league title next season and put an end to their 21-year drought. The Premier League fixtures were released on Tuesday morning, revealing the dates and locations for our matches next season.

Opinions on the fixtures vary; some find them favourable, while others do not. Personally, I think from these fixtures, it’s clear Arsenal should aim to win the league early in the season and avoid a tense contest in the Premier League run-in.

It’s pretty clear that Manchester City is our biggest rival. When you look at their last 11 fixtures for next season, it’s difficult not to notice that they have a pretty fair run in the Premier League run-in. Other than the matches against Manchester United and Aston Villa, Manchester City’s remaining 11 games of the season are ones they, on paper, should be able to win.

City’s last 11 league games

N. Forest

Brighton

Leicester

Manchester United

Crystal Palace

Everton

Aston Villa

Wolves

Southampton

Bournemouth

Fulham

Arsenal, on the other hand, has some challenging fixtures in the PL run-in. As you’ll see below, they’ll be facing off against Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle, and Liverpool in their last 11 league games.

Arsenal’s last 11 league games

Leicester

Manchester United

Chelsea

Everton

Fulham

Brentford

Ipswich

Crystal Palace

Bournemouth

Liverpool

Newcastle

Southampton

It’s pretty obvious that Arsenal needs to maintain a significant lead in the title race from Match Day 1, because every point will matter in the Premier League run-in.

