‘Arsenal need a no.9’ – Podolski names his preferred summer signing

Arsenal fans favourite Lukas Podolski has claimed that we should move to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The striker is strongly linked with the exit door in the coming window, with a release clause in his contract believed to become active, but with a number of clubs having struggled financially since the Coronavirus pandemic, there could be less teams in with the chance of landing his signature than expected.

Arsenal’s priority has to be a new striker this summer, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah’s current contracts set to run out this summer and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having left in the winter transfer window.

You may think that the two realities could be intertwined, but unfortunately our financial package may not match what others can offer. The likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester City will likely be able to offer the best packages, while Manchester United will likely make an offer, although their current standing isn’t one that would be attractive to me.

Podolski doesn’t seem to sound as though he has any problems in believing we could strike a deal to bring Haaland to the Emirates however.

“Haaland is an interesting player for everyone because I think he has a release clause and there are not a lot of clubs who can pay that,” Podolski told FootballTransfers. “Of course, the English clubs have it and I’d be happy if he got an offer from Arsenal.

“I think, first of all, Arsenal need a No.9. We don’t have a proper No.9. Then, it would be great for the fans, for everyone at the club to make the next step for Arsenal.

“Let’s see what happens to him (Haaland). Arsenal won’t be the only club that would send an offer to Borussia Dortmund. Let’s wait a couple of weeks more and see what decision he’ll take from his side.

“I hope he’ll be a Gunner!”

While I have much more negativity about our chances of landing, it will be interesting to see if the death of his super-agent Mino Raiola today will have any bearing on where his future may lie, with much of the groundwork on a move likely to have been done by the chasing clubs.

Do you believe Haaland could be persuaded to come to the Emirates this summer?

Patrick