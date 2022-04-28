‘Arsenal need a no.9’ – Podolski names his preferred summer signing

Arsenal fans favourite Lukas Podolski has claimed that we should move to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.
The striker is strongly linked with the exit door in the coming window, with a release clause in his contract believed to become active, but with a number of clubs having struggled financially since the Coronavirus pandemic, there could be less teams in with the chance of landing his signature than expected.
Arsenal’s priority has to be a new striker this summer, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah’s current contracts set to run out this summer and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having left in the winter transfer window.
You may think that the two realities could be intertwined, but unfortunately our financial package may not match what others can offer. The likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester City will likely be able to offer the best packages, while Manchester United will likely make an offer, although their current standing isn’t one that would be attractive to me.
Podolski doesn’t seem to sound as though he has any problems in believing we could strike a deal to bring Haaland to the Emirates however.
“Haaland is an interesting player for everyone because I think he has a release clause and there are not a lot of clubs who can pay that,” Podolski told FootballTransfers. “Of course, the English clubs have it and I’d be happy if he got an offer from Arsenal.
“I think, first of all, Arsenal need a No.9. We don’t have a proper No.9. Then, it would be great for the fans, for everyone at the club to make the next step for Arsenal.
“Let’s see what happens to him (Haaland). Arsenal won’t be the only club that would send an offer to Borussia Dortmund. Let’s wait a couple of weeks more and see what decision he’ll take from his side.
“I hope he’ll be a Gunner!”
While I have much more negativity about our chances of landing, it will be interesting to see if the death of his super-agent Mino Raiola today will have any bearing on where his future may lie, with much of the groundwork on a move likely to have been done by the chasing clubs.
Do you believe Haaland could be persuaded to come to the Emirates this summer?
Patrick
Not until Mino Raiola is his agent.
Mino Raiola is not yet dead apparently. We have a little chance if we qualify for champions league and no chance at all if we don’t.
I think we should go in for him. It won’t do any harm to go all out for him. If we got only him and no other player this season and kept nketia atleast I would say amazing bit of business. He is a special talent.
All that is left to see is if haaaland is on it for the game or the money. If he ends up at PSG it’s definitely money. City are arguably one of If not the best team in the world right now so best of both there.
If you want to be a football legend. Come and break record’s at arsenal. Anything you achieve at arsenal will be 2x as special because no on expects it.
He wants 600 K a week (apparently), “forget abou’ it!”
That would be a massive statement, his release clause is peanuts.
It’s his wage demands that will put us off and frankly, am not in support of those ridiculous wage structure.
But yes he would guarantee title challenge right away