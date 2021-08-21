Arsenal still need a strike force to compete with Chelsea’s or Liverpool’s

Arsenal’s worrying strikers cannot compete with other top EPL teams! (Opinion)

Now the worst thing we can do is compare our club to others but in this day and age you just cannot help but do so, as everything in football is down to comparisons.

Stats, results, team depth and strength, management and more.

So I will be honest here and say that none of the forwards at our club fill me with positivity. Although on their day they can be amazing it is not consistent enough.

When I look at our team and our forwards overall compared to the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool, we have the weakest front line. There is no doubting that.

Our players are individually talented and when it comes to certain players if they played in a lesser club maybe they would shine but when it comes to donning that Arsenal shirt they are poor.

We will never have the days of Thierry Henry, Robin Van Persie, Dennis Bergkamp and Ian Wright to name a few, that is a given, well maybe not for a few years if the right work is put in. But something as close to that would be nice.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Alex Lacazette had a great partnership that looked to be building in a great way. And then something happened and like always with Arsenal things went down hill.

I look at the Liverpool front three of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino and add to it Diogo Jota and I am jealous. Even if they have a bad defence they are strong in goal and have a solid enough midfield, but the strikers do enough to cover up what is wrong at times.

When I look at Chelsea their whole team is individually strong and each position is strong. They have Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Timo Werner and have just added Romelu Lukaku to their ranks.

So when you look at Arsenal, no offence to the players, but we are not that strong in goal, at times our defence is worrying, the midfield is not consistent and the strikers; well if you don’t have goals you very rarely win games and so herein lies our problem.

The whole team needs a transformation or a change of attitude and tactics, but either way something needs to change and change quick because if we continue how we are we will no longer be considered one of the top teams in the Premier League and I really don’t want to live to see that day!

Shenel Osman