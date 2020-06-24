Arsenal need a win in their next game, three straight losses is simply unacceptable

Arsenal has made the worst possible start to the end of this season. We all expected our team to build from where they stopped before football was suspended.

However, that hasn’t been the case with Mikel Arteta’s side losing their first two games since the restart.

The Spaniard must be scratching his head and wondering what has gone wrong after they prepared as good as they can for the restart.

The Gunners face a tricky trip to Southampton in their next league match and it will be a tough game.

The last time we faced The Saints, they almost beat us and I expect a similar strong performance from them in this game.

Regardless of how respectful I am of The Saints, I cannot accept Arsenal not winning the game.

Winning is a habit and losing is a habit as well. If we win that game, it can get our season back on track, but losing a third straight game would be the final nail in the coffin in the league.

There is already a crisis of confidence among our players, I reckon, and it is understandable especially when you lose a game as they did at the weekend, but we have to do all it takes to get the maximum points against Southampton.

After that game, we would take on Sheffield United in the FA Cup and if we don’t get back to form it is a high probability that we would be eliminated from the FA Cup as well.

This game is probably the most important game we will play before the end of this season because it could be season-defining and nothing but a win will do.

An article from Ime