Arsenal need an EPL proven midfielder – Not Rodriguez

Arsenal keeping tabs on La Liga midfielder

Arsenal are exploring the option of signing Argentine midfielder Guido Rodriguez from Real Betis, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Gunners have been linked with the Betis man for several months now. And with their hopes of landing Manuel Locatelli from Italian side Sassuolo looking like an uphill battle, they are naturally exploring several options.

Wolves’ Ruben Neves and Brighton’s Yves Bissouma have been heavily linked until now, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are just interested in Rodriguez or are they desperate to sign him.

The 26-year-old won the Copa America with Argentina this month and is open to leaving Spain for a new adventure. The North London outfit can provide him an exit route from Spain, where he has impressed many.

The Real Betis midfielder reportedly has a £68m release clause but the Spanish outfit are willing to accept an offer in the region of £25m.

The defensive midfielder, who came up through the youth ranks of Argentine club River Plate, has made 10 appearances for his national team and has 49 appearances for his current club in the La Liga

Rodriguez made the switch to Europe in January 2020 and has caught the eyes of several clubs in his short stint in the continent. He has a good range of passing in his pockets and is good at making tackles and interceptions too.

However, Guido Rodriguez is not the type of player that excites me. He is already 26 and I would rather see Yves Bissouma or even Ruben Neves at the Emirates Stadium next season. Both are Premier League proven and are younger than the Argentine.

Signing either of Bissouma or Neves seems more rational to me. What are your thoughts?

Yash Bisht