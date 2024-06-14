Arsenal need another Thierry Henry – Could Gabriel Jesus still fit that bill?

Why we need a new Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry is Arsenal’s greatest goalscorer in history with over 200 goals to his name in nearly 400 matches. Now we need another out and out attacker like him now to finish of our hunt for a first Premiership in 20 years.

Almost two years ago in the summer of 2022, after Mikel Arteta had just guided The Gunners to fifth in the league after two tricky eight spot finishes in the Premier League, he looked to increase the attacking forces of his fresh side in the making. As a result he brought Manchester City’s second striker to the Emirates for a bargain fee of £45 million who scored nearly 60 goals for Manchester City in five years.

However, could the man who had only scored eight Premier League goals in his final year at the Etihad during the 2021/22 season turn round a slightly lacking Arsenal attack single handily?

Regardless Arteta stood by his decision and was according to BBC Sport “very excited” with the move and felt at the time “the club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player of this stature.”

Since Jesus has been in North London for the past two seasons the man who many hoped and had been promised to score 20 goals a season and be our goal saviour has grabbed 15 Premier League goals altogether. Despite being injured a couple of times during his current stint at the Emirates, he did play 26 games in his first campaign and then 27 in his most recent, being enough to properly show how much he can lead Arsenal’s frontline and be relied upon for his striking power.

After only a season at Highbury, Henry had found the back of the net 26 times, which is almost double what Jesus has collected. Although since the turn of the of the 21st Century the game has certainly tightened up a lot since the days of Henry.

Will Jesus come close to the “King of Highbury” goal tally after only one campaign at Arsenal?

Only next season will we find out whether the man who came to meet his goal scoring expectations can serve and deliver.

Liam Harding

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.