Arsenal need Aubameyang back in form to win the Europa League

We Need Aubameyang to Win the Europa League

It really comes down to it, doesn’t it? For all of Saka’s adeptness, Odegaard’s technique, Smith-Rowe’s mobility and Lacazette’s one-touch football, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still the most dangerous attacker at the club. His goal record is outstanding and undeniable. His general play has more doubts surrounding it.

The truth is that if football was all about retaining possession, Aubameyang would never play for Mikel Arteta again, but football is singularly about goals, so it boils down to that and nothing else, especially if you don’t have another reliable goalscorer.

The knockout games of cup competitions only worsen the situation. A goal is always worth its weight in gold. And Aubameyang has gold dust in his boots. His record says it all: we have a better chance of winning the Europa League with him than not. The Gabonese is yet indispensable to us. 100 goal contributions in 140 games say it all. There’s nobody at the club that comes close to that.

We need to have him in form and firing for the crucial run-in to this season. If we have Aubameyang’s goals, everything is possible. Hopefully, our captain will be up for it.

Agboola Israel