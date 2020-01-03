Arsenal need cover for Chambers but have a small transfer budget

Arsenal are in desperate need of a new centre-back after the club revealed yesterday that the big defender Calum Chambers will miss most of 2020 after an operation on his ACL…
Further to the injury sustained during the match against Chelsea on Sunday, we can confirm that Calum ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee. Calum has had successful surgery in London on Thursday morning. The rehabilitation process is expected to take between six to nine months. Everyone at the club will be supporting Calum to ensure he is back on the pitch as soon as possible.
This news prompted Arteta to admit that cover will be needed but he tempered that by saying “the reality at the moment is that we’re not going to be able to do much.” This is basically an admission that there will not be big funds available for transfers this month…
The Boss said on Arsenal.com: “That we’re going to try to be in the market to see options that can strengthen the team. That’s for sure and that’s our obligation, and we’re going to be working on that. My obligation is to give my opinion on the things we can improve. Obviously we have some bad injuries, like Calum a few days ago.
“That’s obviously going to change our plans at the back, but the reality at the moment is that we’re not going to be able to do much. I’m more concerned at the moment about getting people back from injuries than I am the signings. I want to improve the players I have here, get everybody on board and understanding what we’re trying to do. If something extra comes up and we think it’s the right opportunity to improve what we have, let’s do it.”
So that seems to be preparing Arsenal fans for a quiet January, and this fact has also been echoed by SkySports in their transfer roundup this morning. They wrote: “Sky Sports News understands incomings at Arsenal are unlikely at this stage after the club committed £150m to new players in the summer and centre-back William Saliba to return from his St Etienne loan in the summer.”
So we can expect one cheap centre-back to come in, but not much else….
Demiral would be good, or someone like Godfrey from norwich.
Otherwise B. Kamara or Malang Sarr.
I dont want Rugani, he just comes across as another error prone B grade defender.
Please don’t even consider a CB from a team that currently stays at the 20th position in EPL table
We don’t need new CB currently, because:
– We already have Mustafi, Sokratis, Luiz, Holding, Medley and Mavropanos
– Arteta’s system protects the defenders better than Wenger’s, Emery’s and Ljungberg’s. So having mediocre CBs will do for now
Completely agree with you .that’s why a DMF with good passing abilities should be our priority… A reliable cover for Xhaka and torriera is key to Arteta’s style. We lost against Chelsea because xhaka wasn’t playing. I hope Arteta prioritises this for his own good.
Here we go with the small budget crap!! The budget is as big as needed if Kroenke decides so!!
I have mixed feelings about boatengs rumour…in one hand, we can think about it like the cheaper option, something our board has accustomed us to, and something that got us to middle table…artetas income have not change it, neather the injuries and the fact we are not even in EL position
In the other hand, Boateng is a good defender, maybe a little past of his best (not like Luiz, who i have never rate to much to he honest). He has a very good pass range and is already familiar with what arteta wants to build…Is a short term solution, but today that’s exactly what we need due our situation
Just cannot believe how unlucky we are with injuries. Very interesting though that it’s yet another long-term injury for a player from the Wenger era, because many questioned his training methods back then.