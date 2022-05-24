Arsenal need goals so these are the players they should target this summer

Players That Arsenal May Look At by Lance

Once again we are at that time of the year when clubs look to sign new players to strengthen their teams/squads for the next season.

Arsenal finished fifth after two seasons of eighth place finishing in Mikel Arteta’s three seasons in charge. For some that may represent failure, while for others, though it’s disappointing that Arsenal did not qualify for the UEFA Champions League, placing fifth is obviously an improvement over the last two seasons. However, it is heartwarming that they have qualified for the UEFA Europa League after a one-year absence from Europe.

The points haul of 69 also show an improvement over the 56 and 61 points garnered in 19/20 and 20/21 seasons respectively.

A look at the matches won and lost, as well as the goals scored and conceded will help Arsenal fans to determine the areas the club needs to strengthen. In the 19/20 season. Arsenal won 14 matches, lost 10 and drew 14 for a total of 56 points.

The following season, the club showed improvement by winning 18 games, lost 13 and drew 7, collecting 61 points in the process.

In the just ended 21/22 season, Arsenal made further progress and won 22 matches, lost 13 and drew 3, garnering 69 points. But we have struggled to score goals since Arteta came on board. Arsenal scored 56 goals and conceded 48 in the 19/20 season; grabbed 55 goals in 20/21 and gave away 39, and scored 61 and conceded 48 in the 21/22 season. In the last three seasons under Arteta, Arsenal have scored a total of 172 goals but have conceded 135 in the EPL, leaving a goal difference of only 37. Undoubtedly, this is a poor goals return in three seasons.

These statistics point to the fact that Arsenal have a goal scoring problem and have a poor defence too. Therefore, it’s important that Arsenal should sign at least a striker, central defender, left back, and two midfielders.

Going through the results of the 21/22 season of the top five leagues, I have come to the conclusion that Arsenal should look at signing any of the following players:

1. Christopher Nkunku, 24, of RB Leipzig. … A midfielder who scored 20 goals with 13 assists.

2. Domenico Berardi, 27, of Sasusuolo….. A forward player. He scored 15 goals with 14 assists.

3. Gianluca Scamacca, 23, ………….. A striker, also of Sassuolo. He scored 16 goals this season.

4. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, ………. From Lazio. A midfielder, he scored 11 goals.

5. Lautaro Martinez, 24, of Inter Milan…. Scored 21 goals.

6. Ciro Immobile, 32, of Lazio. ……… Scored 27 goals. He will also provide the much needed experience and leadership for the team.

7. Patrik Schick, 26, of Bayer Leverkusen. Scored 24 goals.

8. Victor Osimhen, 23, Napoli…………. Scored 14 goals.

9. Tammy Abraham, 24, Roma,…………… Scored 17 goals.

10. Taiwo Awoniyi, 24, Union Berlin……… Scored 15 goals. Striker. His goals helped propel a small team into the Europa League.

11. Cody Gakpo, 23, PSV,……………….. Scored 12 goals, 13 assists. Winger.

12. Moussa Dembele, 25, Lyon,…………… Scored 20 goals.

13. Raul de Tomas, 27, Espanyol…………. He was voted into the la Liga team of the season, stood out at Espanyol this season with 17 goals.

Personally, I would prefer players who don’t only score goals but also provide a lot of assists such as Nkunku, Gakpo, Savic and Berardi.

What do you think Gooners?

Lance

