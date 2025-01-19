“Arsenal need help.” Wright insists Arsenal will struggle to get the right players

Ian Wright has expressed concerns about Arsenal’s chances of having a strong second half of the season, suggesting that the club will struggle to sign the quality players they need during the January transfer window.

With Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka sidelined through injury, Arsenal have been left short of options in attack. These absences have highlighted the team’s lack of depth, particularly in forward positions, which has significantly impacted their performances. Mikel Arteta’s side has been dropping too many points for a team with ambitions of winning the Premier League, and improvements will be needed in the coming weeks if they hope to remain competitive.

To turn their fortunes around, Arsenal will likely need reinforcements in key areas. However, Wright has expressed doubts over their ability to secure the calibre of players required during this period, with many clubs unwilling to part with top talents midway through the season.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Wright addressed Arsenal’s current challenges, saying:

“Who do Arsenal get in this window? Who is going to let go of the players Arsenal need, top-end players, that will allow them to finish this race off? Look at the team today, Thomas Partey at right back, a young kid in Myles Lewis-Skelly at left back, Arsenal need help.”

Wright’s concerns reflect the challenges Arsenal face in navigating the January transfer window. Securing reinforcements capable of making an immediate impact is notoriously difficult, especially for a team in the midst of a title race.

The injuries to key players such as Saka and Jesus have only added to the pressure on Arteta and his squad. To sustain their title hopes, Arsenal will need to find creative solutions, whether through internal options or by making key signings to strengthen their squad.

Although the situation is challenging, it also presents an opportunity for the Gunners to show their resilience and adaptability. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining how they respond to these setbacks and whether they can remain in the fight for silverware.