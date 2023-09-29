Arsenal need Ivan Toney to finally be the replacement for Aubameyang

Since Mikel Arteta took over as Arsenal’s head coach, there has been a noticeable increase in levels at the club, re-establishing us as one of the greatest clubs in Europe. How incredible is it that we were a whisker away from winning the Premier League last season but fell short of Manchester City?

After approximately six years in the cold, the Spaniard has Arsenal back playing in the Champions League for the first time.

One of the most important things Mikel did to create a team from the group of players he found at the club, was to let go of the players who felt they were superstars. He replaced them with young and hungry players who were ready to trust him and fight for him to restore glory to Arsenal.

Mesut Ozil, a brilliant and gifted midfielder, was among those let go; after his departure, Martin Odegaard took his place. Martin Ordegaard has since played at a higher level in that position and has no doubt totally replaced Ozil’s playmaking services.

Another key player who was shown the door was star forward Pierre Emmerick Aubameyang.

He was a fantastic player, a brilliant striker, and our captain, but he was let go owing to disciplinary issues. Mikel Arteta brought in Gabriel Jesus to replace him, but Jesus has yet to hit the goal-scoring milestone that Aubameyang had. Lest you forget, we had an article the other day that called out our forwards for not being clinical in front of goal.

In the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, the Gabonese international was so effective in front of goal that he scored 22 league goals a season in 36 appearances in each of the two seasons. His 22 goals in the 2018-19 season won him a share of the Premier League Golden Boot with Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah.

We’ve never had a top goal-scoring forward with the stats Aubamayeng provided during his most successful seasons with us, but don’t you believe we could have someone like that if we signed Ivan Toney?

If Toney signs with us in the January transfer window, as rumours suggest, we will have replaced Aubameyang, as the Brentford man is Premier League-proven and can score at will, as he is a wonderful goal scorer and has already scored a lot of goals for the Brentford side. What if he surrounds himself with innovative players like Odegaard, Martinelli and Saka? He could no doubt be a menace n front of goal and be our new prolific hit man….

Darren N

————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…