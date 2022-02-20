Arsenal need more goals – but we’ve got the team spirit to make Top Four

Hi Gooners! Another great result for us yesterday! by Sarah

A lot of possession, creativity and plenty of goal attempts with 24, and eight shots on target. But we still only scored two. Luckily our Hale End youngsters managed to find the back of the net to finish Brentford off.

We need to be putting these goals away, we are going to be coming up against tougher opponents in the next run of games. Wolves again on Thursday, who will most certainly give us one of the tougher games. Then Watford, Leicester, Liverpool and Villa. Before Christmas everyone was discussing how Arsenal has the easiest run of games until the end of the season. To me these are some tough games and if we don’t get our goals in the back of the net, I can only see us getting results from having the unity in our team with the odd goal here and there.

Wouldn’t it be nice to have a few goals margin in our games and not have to panic about drawing or losing? Because we haven’t put those chances away?!

We are still having big problems with lacking goals, and our disciplinary record is a serious problem when trying to get into the last Champions League spot. Where, let’s be honest, most say it was never intended to get into that the Top four. But with our games in hand now and how the table is, most will think this is as good a chance as any and will want our team to fully aim for that fourth spot.

Our passion after the games is showing just how close and strong our squad are. I believe this is one advantage we have over the rest of the teams and could ultimately help us gain that last spot for Champions League.

It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a group of players so tight-knit and passionate and after every game, win, lose or draw, still seem to have the togetherness.

When I’m seeing Ramsdale and Co involving the supporters at the end of games and sometimes tormenting the opposition supporters – I love that!

I love that we have a group of players involving their fans. Ruben Neves claimed we celebrated like we won the league against them. Stating “I didn’t see them celebrating like this in the past ten years” Yes, he’s right, we haven’t had our team act like that for years. Our team now get the fans involved home and away, and when you have the support of the fans it builds the team up and they want to perform better. It spurs them on. It doesn’t mean we think we’ve won the league at all. This is one positive over the two negatives of discipline and lack of goals that could be in our favour for the rest of the season.

Hopefully if rumours are true about Martinelli being trained in a different position, then we can give ESR a regular start in the team as he showed yesterday how important he is, and our goals will start rising and the return of Tomiyasu will keep our defence steady.

So, do you think our team spirit can gain us the last top four position?

Let’s keep the positivity going for Thursday. COYG!

Sarah Rohan